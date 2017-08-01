Star Wars characters land in Doncaster town

Have your say

Characters from Star Wars descended on Mexborough as the town held a Superhero fun day in its town centre on Saturday.

The characters, provided by Sentinel Squad UK paraded along High Street on Saturday.

Superwoman Clare McGregor, pictured with her son Daniel White, dressed as Pete's Dragon.

Organised by the Mexborough Positive Activities Group, the Superhero day was centred on activities along High Street, Main Street and Bank Street.

And residents got into the spirit of things, with many attending dressed as their favourite film characters to join the fun.

Prizes were given out for the best costume, and there were children's rides, a find the Super Hero game, food and other entertainment.