Sheffield art exhibition explores all facets of dementia

Lee Pearse, Sheffield Hallam University

A fascinating, free art exhibition takes the theme of dementia as its inspiration.

National Champion for Alzheimer’s Research UK, Lee Pearse, stages the five-week event at Sheffield Hallam University from November 18.

‘All Our Brains’ will run as part of the University’s ‘Catalyst: Festival of Creativity’. Associate lecturer Lee, who lost his mother to dementia at a young age, was helped with the exhibition by his brother Andrew, Heeley City Farm and The Valerie Foundation.

A symposium in May invited people to find out more about dementia to inspire and inform their artwork. Each piece in the exhibition is an interpretation of dementia, exploring what it can be like to live with it or to be a carer, and the science and symptoms behind the condition.

Rachel Doole, Project Officer of the Catalyst Festival, said: “This exhibition explores themes of caring, loss, love, family, and everything in between, all within the overarching subject of dementia. It is an event that will be truly remembered within the Catalyst Festival experience.”

Lee, 43, opened a dementia department at Sheffield’s Heeley City Farm with his brother in 2014. They run support groups, and provide animal-assisted therapy. To find out more about Catalyst visit www.shu.ac.uk/catalyst