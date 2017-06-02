Queen’s Own Yorkshire Dragoons WW1 Memorial Restoration in Doncaster Minster.

In late March it was announced that the Doncaster and District Heritage Association (DDHA) had been awarded a grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) to restore the memorial to the men of the Queen’s Own Yorkshire Dragoons (QOYD) that lost their lives in WW1.

The memorial was installed in the church in 1921 and over the past 95 years it has suffered from water damage and general degradation so much so that it has become virtually invisible as none of the inscriptions could be read.

Working in partnership with Doncaster Minster the DDHA commissioned a specialist company, Skillington Workshops of Grantham, to carry out the restoration and work began on the 24th April. The work took just four weeks and the attached photographs show the memorial before, during and after the works had been completed. The result of the work can only be described as staggering. The memorial has become visible again, all of the names and inscriptions can now be read and the memorial has again become a fitting tribute to the regiment and the men that lost their lives.

The next phase of the project is to be carried out by the DDHA and will involve in depth research into the role of the Dragoons in WW1 and the men that are named on the memorial. As the men were recruited from all over South and West Yorkshire it would be a huge help if you could publicise our project as we are hoping to gather as much information as possible and contact as many of the surviving relatives of the men named with the intention of having a rededication of the memorial sometime later this or next year.

The research Team can be reached on:- Telephone 01302 868774

Email johnadam1@talktalk.net

Contact can also be made through Doncaster Local Studies Library

Telephone 01302 73 4307

Thank you

