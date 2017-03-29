Doncaster Heritage Association to receive restoration boost

Nearly £10,000 in lottery cash is to be spent on restoring a Doncaster World War One memorial.

Doncaster and District Heritage Association is to receive £9,700 to restore the Queen’s Own Yorkshire Dragoons memorial in Doncaster Minster.

The association is working with the Minster. The money is awarded through the Heritage Lottery Fund’s First World War: then and now programme, and will focus on restoring the memorial so that the names recorded on it can be made legible and allow volunteers, through in-depth research, to tell the stories of the men, their lives and wartime experiences.

The memorial is a limestone tablet built high up into the west wall of the church and after the wear and tear of 95 years the majority of the inscriptions are impossible to read from floor level.

Members of the DDHA and volunteers will carry out in-depth research into the history of the Dragoons in Doncaster, the connection with Doncaster Parish Church and the biographies of the men named on the memorial.

A launch event will take place at the Doncaster History Fair on Saturday, April 22, followed by a talk during the Doncaster History Festival in May.

The Dragoons had a headquarters in Doncaster in the years leading up to and during the conflict and made a significant contribution both to Doncaster and its First World War heritage.

But the memorial inside the church is the only physical reference to the Dragoons in the town.

The project is intended to focus on that part of Doncaster’s First World War heritage that has until now been mostly overlooked – namely the contribution made by the Queen’s Own Yorkshire Dragoons.

John Adam, chairman of the Association, said “We are thrilled to have received the support of the HLF for this project as, on completion, it will provide a fitting tribute to the men of the QOYD as well as giving present and future generations an insight into their service and sacrifice.”