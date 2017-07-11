Doncaster author releases new book with gripping suspense

The paperback edition of Yorkshire author, Lynda Stacey’s highly acclaimed debut, House of Secrets is out now.

House of Secrets won Lynda, who is Doncaster born and bred, Choc Lit’s prestigious UK wide ‘Search for a Star’ competition in 2015. Released first in an ebook format, it has proved hugely popular and has received phenomenal reviews. Best selling author Milly Johnson, said of it: “Everything I love in a book: fabulous setting, gripping suspense and a masterful hero.”

Although a work of fiction, with the strap line, ‘A woman on the run, a broken man and a house with a shocking secret,’ the house in the title (and pictured on the front cover) is inspired by the very real Wrea Head Hall Hotel in Scarborough.

Gerry Aburrow and Mark Giles, owners of Wrea Head Hall, said: “When we purchased Wrea Head Hall five years ago we knew it was a special place. Mr Ellis, the original owner of the house, always referred to it as “this sweet place” in letters to his wife. It’s wonderful that it’s inspired Lynda to create such a great story. Her book is a very special read. We just could not put it down wondering what secrets would be revealed.”

Lynda, who is a wife, step-mother and grandmother, grew up in the mining village of Bentley in South Yorkshire and now lives in a small rural hamlet on the outskirts of Doncaster. She is currently the sales director of Intec Office Systems Limited, a stationery office supplies and office furniture company in Doncaster, where she has worked for the past 25 years.

Lynda said: “For me, becoming an author has been a dream come true and House of Secrets was the perfect book to launch first. I’ve had the most amazing support from both my publishers at Choc Lit and from Gerry and Mark at Wrea Head Hall. I couldn’t have wished for House of Secrets to sell better, at one point it got to No8 in the romantic suspense charts on Amazon and I remember holding my breath every day before I checked it’s position. Also, the hall is a very special place and I feel very honoured to have been allowed to use it as the backdrop to my novel.”

House of Secrets will be on the shelves of all good bookshopsincluding all airports and main stations through WH Smith Travel.