Crime fiction fans get chance to meet top authors

Crime fiction fans and budding writers are set to enjoy a new series of talks and workshops during Derbyshire County Council’s ‘criminal intentions season’ at Chesterfield Library.

Over the next two weeks residents will have the chance to chat with well-known authors about writing a crime novel, join a talk about forensics and try to solve a crime with the whole family – complete with a free children’s treasure hunt for clues.

Top crime authors Steven Dunne and Sarah Ward will be taking part in the events along with forensic scientists Jon Wright and Paul Newsham. Two events are free and concessionary prices are available on most of the ticketed events.

Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for Health and Communities Councillor Dave Allen said: “It’s great to see Chesterfield Library attracting popular authors and giving crime fiction fans the opportunity to talk about what makes a great detective story.

“It’s not every day you can take part in a hands-on workshop about forensic science with an expert and just shows our libraries are about so much more than books.”

The events are all taking place in Chesterfield Library, New Beetwell Street and are as follows:

• Jon Wright, senior lecturer at Derby University and forensics consultant will be giving a hands-on talk about forensics on Wednesday 19 October, 7pm to 8.30pm. The event is free but places are limited and tickets are required

• Crime writer Steven Dunne will be talking about his work including latest novel Death Do Us Part. The event is on Friday 21st October, 7pm to 8.30pm. Tickets priced at £3.00 and £2.00 concession

• Crime writer, top reviewer and judge for the Petrona Award, Sarah Ward will be hosting a crime writing workshop for budding authors. This workshop will look at the essential elements of crime writing starting with plot, setting and character. Suitable for beginners and more experienced writers. Saturday 22nd October, 10am to 12.30pm. Tickets priced at £10.00

• Join forensic scientist Paul Newsham to discover the techniques used by the professionals in criminal investigations during his interactive talk ‘Biometrics – There Will Never be Another You’. Wednesday 26th October, 7pm to 8.30pm. Tickets priced at £5.00, £4.00 concession

• Sarah Ward, author of In Bitter Chill and A Deadly Thaw, will be talking about her work as an author, top crime reviewer and judge for the Petrona Award for Scandinavian translated crime novels. Friday 28th October, 7pm to 8.30pm. Tickets £3.00, £2.00 concession

• Join Derby University students and lecturers for a morning of family fun using detective and forensic skills to uncover a mysterious ‘crime’ in the children’s library, complete with crime scene and treasure hunt for clues. The ‘Super Sleuth’ event is free on Saturday 29th October 10.30am to 12.00pm, just drop-in.

All tickets are available from Chesterfield Library Help Desk or by calling the library on 01629 533400.