Chance for Doncaster dancers to shine on stage at the Royal Albert Hall

Students at The Dance Space in Bawtry have been offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase their ballet skills next year on the world’s most famous stage - the Royal Albert Hall!

Dance Space Principal Janice Cotgreave is now extending the golden opportunity to ballet students aged nine to 21 across Doncaster.

Next May, talented ballet students from South Yorkshire will follow in the footsteps of performers from Wagner to Sinatra and Muhammad Ali to Adele, at the celebrated venue.

Janice said: “I would like to welcome all ballet students in the area to join us. There will be six rehearsals at our dance studios in Bawtry leading up to the performance at the Royal Albert Hall on 27 May.

“We offer expert dance tuition for students of all ages, and provide classes that are fun yet challenging, taught by experienced and qualified professionals. This year, the dedication and hard work of several of our students has resulted in them gaining places at prestigious dance academies for advanced training all over the country”.

Emily Rothwell, 12, and sisters Christina, 11, and Alina Dean, 10, are on the CAT (Centre for Advanced Training) scheme with the Academy of Northern Ballet, Leeds, while ballet dancers Isabella Sherratt-McGrane, 11, and Olivia Bramwell, 15, have been awarded places on the York Dance Scholars Programme for talented ballet students; Chloe Cotgreave, 15, achieved a place at The Northern School of Contemporary Dance, Leeds.

Brianna Rigley, 18, gained a place at Performers’ College in Essex, and Emma Love, 18, gained a place at LIPA (The Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts) to study dance at a higher level, both wishing to pursue careers in dance.

To book a free trial at the Dance Space for children aged three years upwards, or to enquire about performing at The Royal Albert Hall in 2018 (places are limited) call 01302 710 600 or email info@thedancespace.co.uk.