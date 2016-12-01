CBeebies star hopes to make a hit in pantomime

CBeebies Mister Maker star Phil Gallagher is back on stage in Sheffield but this time he’s playing a starring role in Lyceum pantomime Snow White.

Phil said: “I’m playing Muddles, the best friend of Snow White and desperately in love with her but of course there’s a handsome prince.

“It’s a really fun part to play, I get to interact with all the different characters and spend lots of time on stage with the great Dame.

“It’s the first time Damian (Williams) and I have ever worked together but we’ve known each other a while as we’ve both worked for Evolution Pantomimes.”

Phil knows that Damian will have lotsof fun at his expense, teasing him about CBeebies.

He said: “With Damian being in the show, there no stopping him!”

He added: “I went to see him in the show Don’t Dress for Dinner, which was great fun. We’re going to have a great Christmas together.”

Phil has appeared in Sheffield before with the stage version of his world-hit TV show and also in the CBeebies pantomime, which has been filmed at the Crucible in previous years.

He said: “I love it in Sheffield. When we first did Mister Maker here, I came early and stayed late to enjoy the city and feel part of it.

“Now I get to spend all of Christmas here and I’m really looking forward to it.”

He added: “Pantomime has become a tradition for me and my family. This is my 12th one.

“It’s lovely to be back in Sheffield because I’ve got lots of family and friends here and in Manchester and Sale.

“They will be coming to support the show.”

Phil only gets Christmas Day off and will be heading south to see family on Christmas Eve. He said: “I’ll see mum and dad and give them their pressies and will probably head back late on Christmas Day.”

Not that he’s complaining. “I love doing panto, it’s a real honour and privilege to have it as our job, to put on such a fun show.”

Phil has been Mister Maker for 10 years now and the show is bigger than ever. He finished the show’s last UK theatre tour in Watford, then flew straight to Singapore, where it was on stage just five days later.

He’s just been to Hong Kong and New Zealand for the first time, then to Australia, where he had the thrill of performing in Sydney Opera House.

As soon as the pantomime finishes next January he’s off, touring to Australia again.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is at the Lyceum from Friday, December 9 to January 8. Box office: 0114 249 6000 or Sheffield Theatres