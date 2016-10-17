Artists including James Arthur to headline Meadowhall presents...Christmas Live! with Capital Yorkshire

Nathan Sykes, Louisa Johnson, James Arthur and Anne-Marie will take to the stage at this year’s event, which will take place on Thursday November 3 at Meadowhall.

NATHAN SYKES, LOUISA JOHNSON AND JAMES ARTHUR TO HEADLINE MEADOWHALL PRESENTS…CHRISTMAS LIVE! WITH CAPITAL YORKSHIRE

Some of the UK’s hottest artists will perform at Meadowhall Presents… Christmas Live! with Capital Yorkshire this November. Nathan Sykes, Louisa Johnson, James Arthur and Anne-Marie will take to the stage at this year’s event, which will take place on Thursday November 3rd at Meadowhall.

Known for being part of multi-platinum-selling band The Wanted, Nathan Sykes launched his solo career in 2015. He’ll take to the stage at Meadowhall the day before the release of his hotly anticipated debut solo album 'Unfinished Business'.

James Arthur

X Factor 2015 winner Louisa Johnson is set to raise the roof with her incredible vocals. Her massive hit ‘Tears’ with super-group Clean Bandit was one of this summer’s biggest tracks.

James Arthur is currently riding high with his number one hit ‘Say You Won’t Let It Go’. Winner of The X Factor in 2012, his first single 'Impossible' reached number one in 34 countries, and he releases his second album ‘Back from the Edge’ at the end of the month.

Rising British singer Anne Marie was crowned the winner of MTV’s Brand New for 2016 at the start of the year, and is one of the hottest breakthrough acts of the year.

Last year, over 15,000 fans turned out to support the charitable concert with Sigala, DJ Philip George, Nick Brewer and X Factor girl band Alien Uncovered.

Darren Pearce, Centre Director, said: “We have a stellar line up for this year’s concert and can’t wait to see all these great names up on the Meadowhall stage.

“Tickets are being snapped up at an amazing rate already so we are urging people to buy theirs as soon as possible to avoid disappointment as we are sure it is going to be a sell-out.”

Tickets are now on sale via the Meadowhall website, priced at £3.50. Proceeds from the concert will be shared between Meadowhall’s Charity of the Year, Bluebell Wood Hospice for Children and Capital’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise.

Wristbands are only available to individuals aged 8 years and above. Children aged 8 -13 years must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 years and above. There must be one supervising adult to every three children.

The concert starts at 6pm and will finish at 8pm with a dazzling fireworks display. For more information and to book tickets please visit www.meadowhall.co.uk/live. You can also follow on Twitter #MHXmasLive.



Nathan Sykes