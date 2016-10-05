A must for Michael Jackson fans next week

Michael Jackson is not only remembered as one of the most influential artists of all time, but many of today’s artists have been inspired by his iconic style. His career spanned nearly five decades of music, and he was continually at the forefront of popular music.

Now in its sixth year of touring Jackson Live in Concert sees long-time fan and hugely talented Ben recreate the Michael Jackson experience with his stunning rendition of all his favourite songs.

Catch the show at The Baths Hall, Scunthorpe on Tuesday, October 18.

Ben’s portrayal of Jackson has to be the most accurate and exciting tribute to the King of Pop to have ever toured UK theatres.

Ben is joined on the stage by his Incredible Band and Dancers who work their way through all the hits. He’s got the look, the moonwalk and the voice! His renditions of Thriller, Beat it and Billie Jean are truly sensational.

Jackson Live in Concert features all-live vocals and superb musicians and dancers, fabulous costumes, and of course all the signature dance moves associated so fondly with the undisputed King of Pop. Pure MJ!

Tickets are priced £20 for adults and £15 for under 16’s (booking fee may apply). To book call The Box Office on 0844 8542776 or visit www.bathshall.co.uk. Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge.