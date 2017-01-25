1980s legends Bucks Fizz coming to the region - tickets on sale this Friday!

This is no 'land of make believe', pop legends Bucks Fizz are set to perform later this year.

The Eurovision winners Bucks Fizz are coming to The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Thursday October 19.

Early in 1981, four complete strangers sat in the drawing room of a house in Fulham and were told: “You are now Bucks Fizz”.

In the eight weeks between that first meeting and appearing on A Song for Europe on March 11 1981, Bucks Fizz were hurled into a melee of rehearsing, recording, routining, styling, interviews and photography.

All that hard work and effort was to pay dividends - they went on to win the Song For Europe and Eurovision Song Contest 1981 and became household names around the world.

With over 20 singles released over the next few years including three number ones, “My Camera Never Lies,” “Land Of Make Believe” and of course, “Making Your Mind Up,” they sold in excess of 15 million records, spending 219 weeks in the UK charts alone.

Making Your Mind Up went to No 1 in nine countries!

Tickets are priced £24 and £22.50 each (booking fee may apply) and go on sale at 10.30am on Friday.

They will be available from The Box Office, call 0844 8542776 or visit www.bathshall.co.uk Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge.