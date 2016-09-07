WATCH as Bear Grylls re-configures the new Land Rover Discovery from smartphone - while skydiving

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Bear Grylls put Land Rover’s new InControl smartphone app to the test recently - by using it to reconfigure the seating arrangement of the new Land Rover Discovery while skydiving.

The ex-SAS adventurer jumped from a plane with six members of the Royal Navy Parachute Display Team and, while freefalling at 125mph, he was able to change the vehicle’s seating layout at the touch of a button on his smartphone before deploying his parachute.

The stunt was arranged by Land Rover to promote its Intelligent Seat Fold technology which allows the two rear rows of seats to be fully reconfigured in as as little as 14 seconds via the InControl Remote app downloaded on any iOS or Android operating system.

Bear Grylls said: “The fact that they (Land Rover) have created this technology is impressive in itself and for the remote function to work while we are freefalling from a plane is pretty cool!

“I’m not sure many people will be using it in such a manner but the technology to operate the car remotely in this way will undoubtedly be a real winner for busy families who want to be prepared.”

