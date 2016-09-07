Reiss sitting pretty with Full Monty role

A Sheffield mum says she is ‘so proud’ of her young son after he landed a starring role in a national tour of the Full Monty.

Reiss Ward, aged 12, decided he wanted to become an actor while taking a shower 16 months ago.

Reiss Ward performings as Oliver

Despite being new to the game, Reiss has landed the role of Nathan in a 23-date national tour of the Full Monty, which starts later this month and finishes in Sheffield in April next year.

Mum Lesley said she was delighted at her son’s success.

She said: “I think Reiss has done absolutely amazing to land this role. In the short time he’s been acting he has worked so hard, trained really hard and has put everything he has into it.

“I’m so proud of him. He really is a star.”

Wim Snape played the role of Nathan in the movie version of The Full Monty

Lesley said she was surprised at the Wales High School pupil’s decision to become an actor.

She said: “Reiss was in the shower one afternoon and I just heard him screaming ‘mum, mum’. I thought he had burned himself or fallen over or something, so I ran to him and asked what was the matter.

“He turned to me and said ‘mummy, I want to be an actor’.”

After his epiphany, Lesley took Reiss to Sheffield’s Carney Academy for young actors.

Shortly after he was added to Serendipity Casting, a Sheffield agency specialising in child actors.

So far he has starred as a transgender 11-year-old and as Oliver at Rotherham Civic Theatre in May.

But his latest role is definitely the biggest one yet.

Lesley said: “He has been down in London for training for quite a while now. They are working him hard, but he is really enjoying it.

“I can’t wait to see him in this play. I think it’s extra special that the tour will be finishing in his home town – which is where the play is set, of course.”

The play is based on the 1997 film about six out of work Sheffield steelworkers with nothing to lose who formed their own striptease show.

Adapted for the stage by Oscar‑winning writer Simon Beaufoy, the new production stars Gary Lucy, Andrew Dunn, Louis Emerick, Chris Fountain, Anthony Lewis and Kai Owen.

