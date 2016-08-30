Irish singer songwriter Kieran Goss, Roots Music Club, Doncaster

The folk-crossover guitarist was born in County Down, Northern Ireland. He was just nine years old when he got his first guitar.

Growing up in a big family with diverse musical tastes meant that early on he was hearing the music of Johnny, Cash, Kris Kristofferson, Willie Nelson, Frank Sinatra and the Rolling Stones.

These varied influences fermented into the brew that gives Kieran his own unique sound.

Kieran supported Elvis Costello, and Joe Jackson while studying law, then recorded his first album, Brand New Star, in 1989.

He found success with several subsequent albums as well.

His single, Out of My Head, was the second most played song on Irish radio in 1998 and has been Kieran’s biggest hit so far, showcasing his warm voice full of understated emotion.

The performer’s eighth album, I’ll be Seeing You, is full of beautifully crafted songs with judicious use of harmony vocals.

He writes from his heart, not afraid to “dig deep into how we process life, how we play the cards we’re dealt”.

Country music legend Don Williams said Kieran has an “amazing ability to reach out to his audience and connect with them in a very special way.”

Support comes from folk-rock musician James J Turner, whose 2012 album How Could We Be Wrong? won him a host of new fans.

The Roots Music Club is in the Ukrainian Centre, 48 Beckett Road, DN2 4AD on Friday at 7.30pm. Tickets on the door or in advance from We got tickets