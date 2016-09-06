Here's a round-up of the stories from Doncaster today.

Passer-by who tried to cover up naked Doncaster woman says she was "happy" with "love in her heart"

A garage worker who tried to help cover up a naked woman as she strolled through Doncaster town centre has spoken of how he came to her aid, as a new picture of the incident emerged.

'Donny Klown' found guilty of public order offences

A 35-year-old man who refers to himself as the ‘Donny Klown’ has been found guilty of public order offences after he was found to have deliberately scared two healthcare assistants while wearing a 'horror' mask.

Still Open All Hours TV crew set to return to Doncaster this weekend

Filming on the third series of Doncaster-based cornershop sitcom Still Open All Hours is due to get underway in Doncaster next week - with crews expected to begin setting up Arkwright's shop this weekend.

Have you seen South Yorkshire missing woman?

Police are asking for public help in tracing a missing 25-year-old woman.

Doncaster Rovers: ‘We should’ve taken a point at Crewe’ - Tommy Rowe

Tommy Rowe says Doncaster Rovers might have to curb their enthusiasm if they find themselves in a similar situation to Saturday again.

