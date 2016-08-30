Chance to win tickets to the St Leger Festival

The 2016 Ladbrokes St. Leger Festival at Doncaster Racecourse promises to be a fabulous four day festival with a glamourous social scene and amazing racing including the Doncaster Cup and St Leger Stakes.

Starting on Wednesday September 7, Ladies Day will take place on Thursday 8th, Gentlemans Day and the iconic Doncaster Cup on Friday 9th and St Leger Day on Saturday 10th .

St Leger poster

Gates open at 11am, so there is plenty of time to soak up the atmosphere before the packed race cards commence and horses tackle the legendary St Leger turf.

There will also be live music on the Hallam FM Champagne Lawn* and delicious food can be enjoyed at the Racecourse’s own restaurant, The Old Weighing Room. Booking is essential.

We have teamed up with the Doncaster Racecourse to offer four pairs of County Enclosure tickets. A pair of tickets for each day of the St Leger Festival, winners will be chosen at random.

To find out more about the St Leger Festival or to book tickets visit Doncaster Racecourse or call 01302 304200.  Exc. Weds

Terms & Conditions:

* 4 winners will be selected at random to win the prize as offered above.

* No cash alternative and the prize is nontransferrable * Entrants must be aged 18 or over.

* Dress code applies - see Doncaster Racecourse

* Winners must present proof of ID in order to claim their prize.

* Guests at Doncaster Racecourse are advised to note that the Champagne Lawn is a Challenge 21 area and only guests aged 18 and over are allowed onto the Champagne lawns.

To be in with a chance to win a pair of tickets, answer the following question and email: barbara.craythorn@jpress.co.uk Please type St Leger Competition in the subject line,

QUESTION: NAME THE HORSE THAT WON THE ST LEGER STAKES IN 2015?

Closing date for entries is Noon, Tuesday, September 6, 2016.

Usual Johnston Press Terms & Conditions apply.