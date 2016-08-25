Cheating Doncaster women have said the type of underwear their lover wears is important to them, according to a new survey.

The survey, conducted by VictoriaMilan – a dating website for married and attached people looking to cheat – polled 4,132 of its female members to find out what it is about their lover’s underwear vs. their husband’s underwear that turns them on…or off.

Three out of every four women say the underwear a man chooses is important to them – however only just over half of women (55%) say they are looking at their husband’s choice of underwear, while 94% are scrutinizing what their lover chooses to wear.

Cheating women agree that the sexiest type of underwear is boxers followed by slips. The least sexy underwear is long underwear with only 3% of women saying they find them a turn on, and only 5% of women like to see their man in a thong.

Women say that their husbands are wearing dirty, discolored and old underwear – that annoys a good 65% those polled. Others say tacky designs and bright colors (14%) irritate them, 11% say it’s unsexy his mother still buys them and 10% say he doesn’t seem to buy new underwear ever.

The deal breaker for 72% of women on a first date is underwear they can imagine their grandfather wearing, while 12% say a thong would send them packing. 8% agree that leopard print, superhero designs, cartoons or long-legged underwear would freak them out in the bedroom.

Founder and CEO of Victoria Milan, Sigurd Vedal, said that underwear was a small thing that seemed to mean so much.

“A man’s choice in underwear says a lot about him to a woman – and can be a dealmaker or a deal breaker. Men probably don’t realise that his choice of underwear will greatly influence whether a women will take him as her lover or not,” Mr Vedal said.

SURVEY RESULTS

Do you give importance to men’s underwear?

Yes - 75%

No - 25%

Do you look at the underwear your husband wears?

Yes - 55%

No - 45%

Do you look at the underwear your lover wears?

Yes - 94%

No - 6%

Which underwear do you find sexier?

Boxers - 67%

Slips - 25%

Long underwear - 3%

Thong - 5%

What irritates you about the underwear of your husband?

That they look discolored, dirty and old - 65%

That they are tacky, and bright colours - 14%

That his mother buys them - 11%

That he doesn’t renew them or care about the appearance much - 10%

What underwear would freak you out on a first date with a lover?

Leopard print, cartoon or superhero - 8%

Thongs - 12%

Ones with long legs - 8%

Some you can imagine your grandfather wearing - 72%