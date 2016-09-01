ANIMAL, DNweekeND, September 3

ANIMAL is an eclectic mix of music and tunes, written by local artist Ali Bullivent.

The lively and thought-provoking musical medley will incorporate singing, rap, acoustic guitars, African drums and recorded sound, inspired by a summer spent at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster.

Ali, who will be joined by members of the Imba Basi Band, Luther King, Chad Chabvonga, and the Quirky Choir, has spent time at Yorkshire Wildlife Park making music with the visitors and Rangers and animals.

Ali said: “This has been a great project to work on. It has been an absolute joy to be at the Wildlife Park. The staff and animals couldn’t be more welcoming. This place is an absolute gem in the heart of Doncaster. I’ve been taken by the beauty of the natural woodland where an abundance of native British animals, birds, trees and plants nestle side by side with animals from across the globe.

“I miss being amongst the animals and environment in Zambia and Zimbabwe every day, but being in the Wildlife Park in Doncaster is definitely the next best thing. We are looking forward to getting people involved in the performances, of course if people prefer they can just sit back at DNweekeND and let the sounds wash over them.”