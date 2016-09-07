My View, Steve Swann: Let’s make our industry even stronger

Doncaster is a hub for logistics companies thanks to our ideal location linking us to the rest of the country via road, rail and the world via air and our links to the ports.

Next week we are holding an event looking at how we can grow this sector, how we can build it and really stamp our mark on the map.

Construction and logistics companies from across the Sheffield City Region will gather in Doncaster to hear the latest from businesses in the sectors on September 13 at the second in a series of events aimed at Building the SCR’s Logistics Hub.

Logistics Hub UK (LHUK) has arranged this event with three keynote speakers and the chance for businesses to build on the vision and benefits of working beyond the region in the UK in a bid to strengthen and build our area’s Logistics Hub as a gateway to the world.

Our speakers are Dave Woodhouse from Henry Boot, Jamie Dunbar from Cementation SKANSKA and Neil Coote/Peter Grose from Lindum Group Ltd. There will be plenty of networking for construction and logistics businesses from across the region attending this free breakfast event.

The strength in these sectors is impressive and I know if we work together we can really start to build opportunities for businesses to grow and boost the economy. Taking time out of the working day for events can be difficult but time well spent can be so rewarding.

At our first meeting Rob Bell, co-founder of Archomai, told the group that logistics in the Sheffield City Region is one of the most exciting prospects in the country. He said the logistics effort is THE story for the Sheffield City Region because that is where we link into supply chains globally.

Businesses left with the message we need to start seeing the North as an interconnected gateway and focus on trade corridors and our multi-model offer. Together we can grow our logistics hub and we want to get businesses talking.

We have already heard of positive connections made at the last event and look forward to bringing like-minded businesses together to show the work already taking place in logistics in this region.

The LHUK group is a membership group representing powerful partnership marketing for the Sheffield City Region’s logistic sector, but these events are open to everyone working in a business in the region who wants to find out more about logistics and how we are working to create a real hub and strengthen our supply chains.

The event will take place at 8.30am on September 13 at Doncaster Racecourse – I look forward to seeing lots of businesses.