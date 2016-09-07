Doncaster and District Family History Society craft fair

This year Doncaster & District Family History Society is again staging its annual fair at the Doncaster Deaf College (located opposite the main Racecourse stand) on Saturday September 24.

It will be open between 10.00am and 4.00pm. Taking part will be Family History Societies, Local Heritage organisations, Commercial businesses with wares for genealogy, plus Craft stalls with a variety of goods on offer. There will also be a demonstration of wood turning by one of our craft exhibitors. The main hall will be full so there is be something for almost everyone. If you would like to trace your family, are seeking local history, or want an original gift then this is the fair to visit. There are also two free talks, one by National Mining Museum’s, Anisha Christison, at 11.00am, giving guidance on how to “Trace Your Coal Mining Ancestors”, along with a look at “Thieves, Drunkards and Undesirables”, at 2.00pm with the ever popular Karen Walker MA. Refreshments will be available on site.

Doncaster FHS has transcribed many of the parish records from the churches within the Archdeaconry, an area from Bawtry to Norton, and from Goole to Wentworth plus much more. These are available along with a variety of publications on the day. There will be membership offers as well as a help desk, so bring your questions along as well. Entry is just £1 [which includes a free visit to our research centre at a later date] and children under 14 go free. More details can be found by visiting our website www.doncasterfhs.co.uk