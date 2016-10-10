UFC: Impressive debut stoppage win for Marc Diakiese

Marc Diakiese announced himself onto the Ultimate Fighting Championship stage with a stoppage win in his debut on mixed martial arts’ big stage.

The Armthorpe fighter stopped Lukasz Sajewski in the second round of his lightweight bout at UFC 204, to the delight of the Manchester crowd.

“This is the best feeling in the world,” the Congo-born fighter said.

“I’ve worked so hard for this moment and now it’s here and I’m starting to enjoy it.

“I’m going to work to bring the belt to the UK for the fans.

“In the UFC, you’ve got to entertain. UK fans like to see great fights and that’s what I’m looking to give them.

“I’m looking to take on anybody and clean up the division.”

The 23-year-old suffered a horror start to his fight when he was taken down by Sajewski in the early stages of the first round and bombarded with knee shots.

But he worked his way back to his feet with an impressive response.

And he went on the attack in the second, landing heavy right hands and several knees to the face which led the referee to step in with 20 seconds of the round remaining.