‘The Bonecrusher’ Marc Diakiese targeting the top in UFC

He has been talked about as one of Britain’s brightest mixed martial arts prospects and Marc Diakiese is determined to do whatever it takes to realise his potential.

The Armthorpe fighter burst onto the global MMA scene with a brutal second round knockout on his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut last year.

And he followed up with a stunning KO in 28 seconds in London last month, blitzing Teemu Packalen with two kicks and a thumping right hand.

A streak of red through his hair and some pretty impressive dance moves as part of his celebration, the man known as The Bonecrusher has made a real name for himself in the sport over the last year.

Awaiting his next fight on MMA’s big stage, Diakiese is making regular trips to Florida for training camps in a bid to chase his dream of winning a world title at lightweight.

“I’m out with American Top Team in Coconut Creek for training,” the unbeaten 24-year-old told the Free Press.

“It’s really helping me develop as a fighter.

“There are plenty of coaches out there, all wanting to teach me something new so I just try to take everything in.

“It’s difficult to get the top level of sparring over here so going out to Florida has been really good for me.

“You can learn from all the different fighters in the gym so you’re picking up new stuff all the time.

“The weather’s not too bad compared to Doncaster either.”

Though plenty of fans and pundits are tipping him to become a major star, Diakiese himself insists he is keeping his feet on the ground.

He said: “I just taking everything as it comes.

“I’ll keep believing in myself and I’m confident the results will follow.

“Everything is going well right now but I know it can all be taken away quickly so I’m working hard to improve in every fight.

“There are plenty of people talking about me, especially after that last fight, but I’m trying not to get involved with that.

“Once you start believing the hype, that’s when you start taking shortcuts and I’m not going to do that.

“I’m just feeling positive about everything. I’m not where I want to be just yet but I’ll keep working until I get there.”

Originally from Congo, Diakiese arrived in Doncaster in 2005.

He began training at Doncaster Martial Arts Centre in Wheatley six years ago, working under owner Neil White and initially learning the Brazilian art jiu-jitsu.

Diakiese hopes to compete again in July, in either Glasgow or Las Vegas, when he will be looking to make the next step on his rise up the UFC ladder.