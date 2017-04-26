Star Football Awards: Doncaster Rovers' Liam Mandeville wins Young Player of the Year

Doncaster Rover's Liam Mandeville has won the Young Player of the Year Award at tonight's Football Awards.

The Star's head of sport Bob Westerdale and Sheffield United striker presented Mandeville with the award after a superb season for Rovers.

Despite much of his season being blighted by injury, his contribution over the first few months made him the "stand out candidate".

Mandeville beat competition from Sheffield Wednesday's George Hirst and Barnsley's Ryan Kent.

His season was halted with a series of injuries starting on New Year’s Eve but before then he had netted 10 goals in 24 appearances, including at least one in each of the four competitions he played in.

And those goals were vital in setting this 20-year-old’s side on the way to promotion.