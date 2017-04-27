Sheffield United's historic season commemorated in a special 16-page pull out in The Star

Sheffield United fans can get their hands on a commemorative 16-page pull out celebrating The Blades' historic season in tomorrow's Star.

It's been a momentous season for Chris Wilder's men promoted back to the Championship after a famous 2-1 win away at Northampton in April.

Commemorative clappers

The Blades then clinched the title seven days later after beating Port Vale 3-0 before Oldham Athletic beat title rivals Bolton Wanderers 1-0.

United can still cap off their remarkable season by reaching the 100-point mark with victory over Chesterfield at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

To mark this historic season, The Sheffield Star will be including a jam-packed 16-page pull out for Blades' fans to pick up in Friday's paper.

The special commemoration includes expert analysis of the club's "rebirth" from the Star's Sheffield United reporter James Shield and a timeline of how the title was won.

Special pull-out

Fans can read exclusive interviews with Blades' legend Dave Bassett, goalkeeper Simon Moore and man-of-the-moment Chris Wilder.

Billy Sharp also speaks exclusively to James Shield about enjoying promotion, bouncing back from a rocky start and lifting the lid on life under Wilder.

If that wasn't enough, fans can also get their hands on a commemorative clapper to roar the team on against Chesterfield on Saturday when picking up a Star from select locations.

To get your hands on the free Blades clapper, pick up a copy of the Star on Friday at Barkers Pool from 10am to 4pm or the Star reception from 11am to 2pm.

Fans can also pick up the clapper on Sunday at United News on Shoreham Street from 10am to noon and Monday at Highland Fling, Graves Park from 10.30am to 5.30pm.

The clapper can also be picked up with the Star on Tuesday, May 2 in M&S on Fargate from 4-8pm and at the Star reception again from 11am to 2pm.

Readers who can't pick up this unique chance to own a piece of Sheffield United history can order one by calling 0333 207 0743 and selecting option 5 or emailling subscriptions@jpress.co.uk.

The cost of this will be £2 including postage and packing per copy.

Look out for staff selling copies off the historic paper in Barkers Pool on Friday,