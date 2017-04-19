Wheatley Hills RUFC appoint new director of rugby

Wheatley Hills RUFC have appointed Olly Dixon as their new full time director of rugby.

Dixon (pictured right), 32, has been tasked with turning round the club’s ailing fortunes at first team level and also developing the club’s junior section and recruitment strategy.

Hills have been relegated from North One East this season and have no wins to their name from 25 games.

Dixon previously worked for the RFU as a community coach and currently coaches Yorkshire under 15s.

He said: “I am really looking forward to working for the club and driving the club forward both on and off the field.

“Obviously results for the 1st XV have not been great this year, but we have shown massive progress over the last few weeks and the results haven’t reflected the endeavour and performance of the team.

“We have a great, committed bunch of lads who are developing week on week.”

He added: “There is great scope for development throughout the club.

“The Age Grade section is still in its infancy and we want to grow as much as possible so that we can eventually have teams at most age groups, which in turn will feed the senior teams.

“Sam Kerry has done a great job setting up a girls section, which is something that sets us apart from other clubs and is something I am keen to keep growing and build on Sam’s effort.”

Club secretary Dave Wylie said: “After a difficult season through the loss of older more experienced players we are looking forward to a fresh start next season, where Olly can put to use his vast knowledge and wealth of experience to nurture the talented young players that we have.”