Wheatley Hills earn RFU Accreditation

Wheatley Hills RUFC have been awarded Accredited Club Status by the Rugby Football Union (RFU).

The award marks a new milestone in the club’s history and acts as a rubber stamp that the club is being run effectively on and off the field.

Olly Dixon, Wheatley Hills’ director of rugby, said: “We are really pleased to become an accredited club and it marks our commitment to delivering a safe and enjoyable environment for all who want to take part in rugby.

“We have a wide range of rugby at the club, including two adult teams, an age grade section and girls teams, and are committed to ensuring we have something to offer for everyone.

“We recently took the RFU’s Kids First Pledge to ensure our age grade players are put at the centre of what we deliver and club accreditation is the next step in our long term plans to continue to grow and develop as a club.”

Jonathan Rickerby, RFU rugby development officer for South Yorkshire, said: “It is great to see the investment starting to make a difference in participation and the club being a hub of rugby activity.”