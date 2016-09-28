Rugby Union round-up: Doncaster Phoenix crash to heavy defeat at Lymm

Doncaster Phoenix crashed to a 54-14 defeat at Lymm as they continue to adjust to life in National Three North.

They matched their rivals in the early stages with full-back Will Burden scoring a try and stand-off Jamie Lennard kicking a penalty as they were just 10-8 behind after 30 minutes of play.

But Lymm stepped up a gear and were 20-11 ahead at half time.

After play resumed Lennard added his third and final penalty and narrowed the deficit to 20-14.

But from then on it was all the Cheshire side who added another six unanswered tries.

Wheatley Hills were well beaten 23-3 by Alnwick at York Road as they continue to struggle in North One East.

Full-back Owen Gilvray’s first half penalty was all they could muster as Alnwick dominated much of the possession.

Winger Ross Healey kicked 14 points for Thornensians but they went down 19-20 at home to Ripon in Yorkshire Two.

Healey had converted No 8 Robert Moffatt’s first half try to give Thorne a slender lead, but the visitors came back to claim victory with five penalties of their own.

Wath on Dearne scored three tries, via Steve Mason, Danny Lord and Joe Bartlett, in a 26-17 victory over Sheffield Medicals.

Rossington Hornets secured two bonus points despite going down 36-31 to hosts Withernsea in an entertaining Yorkshire Five match.

But the game was marred when, ten minutes after kick-off, Dean Brown suffered a broken fibula and was rushed to hospital for surgery.

Down a man, the Hornets were determined to take something from the match and battled hard.

Scott Johnson (2), Giles Wilson and John Richardson scored tries, while Kai Wheatley maintained a 100 per cent kicking record on the day.

With ten minutes to go Wheatley kicked a penalty to put the Hornets 31-29 ahead but Withernsea ran in a late try to snatch the win.