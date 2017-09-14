Rugby union round-up: Doncaster Phoenix continue excellent start, Wheatley Hill and Thornensians defeated

Doncaster Phoenix posted a ten-try 71-7 victory over Old Halesonians as they built on their winning start to life in the Midlands Premier Division, writes Steve Hossack.

Kiwi No 8 Martin Brink got Phoenix off to a flying start when a combination of good footwork speed and power saw him beat several defenders on his way to touching down under the posts.

Young back-rower Sam Jones, who played several pre-season games for Doncaster Knights this summer, grabbed their second try when diving over from close range after wing Josh Fowler had been stopped just short following an excellent run from the halfway line.

New captain Sam Bottomley extended the Phoenix lead when finishing off some nice handling by the backs.

Jones secured the club an early try bonus point when getting on the end of a clever kick through by hooker Will Holling.

The visitors continued to dominate the game after the break with outside centre Will Smith scoring the try of the day.

He raced in from halfway following some outstanding interplay and offloading by the forwards and backs.

Smith added a second before winger Seva Bulumakau, younger brother of Knights’ Andy and Junior, got in on the act when gathering fly-half Sam Brooke’s cross-field kick to touch down in the corner.

The one-way traffic continued with Jones, and then Smith, completing their hat tricks.

Lock Dan Robinson rounded off a near perfect afternoon for the Doncaster side when touching down under the posts following a barnstorming run by prop Joe Lowcock.

Phoenix return to Castle Park this weekend, entertaining Peterborough Lions (3pm).

Wheatley Hills lost 29-15 at home to Scarborough in their Yorkshire League One clash.

The visitors scored an early try after Owen Gilvray had hit the post.

Gilvray hit the target at the second attempt only for Scarborough to show their cutting edge out wide again when scoring a converted try to lead 12-3.

The Scarborough full-back scored the try of the game.

Trailing 19-3 Wheatley back-rower Tom Kerry scored a converted try from a driving maul.

The East coast club kicked a 50th minute penalty but centre Chris Blessed’s close-range try kept his side in touch.

Debutant scrum-half Josh Taylor almost bagged a third Wheatley try after breaking from his own half ten minutes from time before another Scarborough try at the death finally put paid to their hopes.

Wheatley director of rugby Olly Dixon said: “We put in a more rounded performance than last week but a lack of composure in the final third meant that we didn’t come away with anything from the game.

“Our set piece was outstanding again today, as was our defence - though some errors in the first half cost us.

“We had the opportunity to put ourselves in a winning position but a lack of cutting edge meant that the game swung in their favour.”

Thornensians crashed to a 69-19 Division Two derby defeat at Goole.

Thorne dominated much of the opening quarter despite conceding an early try.

But after that it was one-way traffic with last season’s Vase winners racing into a 38-12 interval lead.

Captain and centre Stuart Hughes and right wing Ross Haley shared Thorne’s first half tries.

Goole, who have won both their opening games, continued to serve up some outstanding attacking rugby in the second half.

Thorne’s forwards continued to work hard and second-rower Rob Raper impressed in the lineouts but on the day they were beaten by the better side.

Left wing Tom Ambler scored Thorne’s second half try with Rob Brown adding a second conversion.

Thorne are back at Coulman Road this weekend when they will be hoping to get off the mark at the third time of asking against Leodiensian.

Rossington Hornets slumped to a 61-0 defeat at home to Rotherham Phoenix in their opening Division Four (South East) game.