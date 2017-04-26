Rugby Union round-up: Doncaster Phoenix complete their great escape

Doncaster Phoenix, who have flirted with relegation for the majority of the season, ensured their survival in National Three North with a four-try 29-14 win at Firwood Waterloo in their final match.

A pushover try early in the match was credited to flanker Jason Robinson, and stand-off Sam Brook added the conversion before also successfully kicking a penalty ten minutes later to put the Phoenix 10-0 ahead.

Scrum-half James Thompson touched down on 24 minutes and Brook converted for a 17-0 lead.

Waterloo pulled back a try near half time but Phoenix remained in control.

After the break, winger James Wright scored and Brook converted. He added another mid-way through the half, although that conversion from near the touchline hit the post and left Phoenix 29-7 ahead.

Waterloo notched a late converted try but it mattered little for Phoenix, who finished fourth-bottom having overtaken Cleckheaton.

Wheatley Hills ended their tough campaign with another defeat, away at Dinnington in North One East.

Winger William Allen scored their only try with Owen Gilvray adding a penalty as the hosts ran in nine tries in a 55-8 victory.

Thornensians ended their season in disappointing fashion, going down 45-12 at Wetherby in Yorkshire Two.

The hosts were in dominant form in the first 40 minutes leading 38-0 at the break, with Jack Kaye scoring a hat trick.

The visitors added some respectability to the scoreline and won the second half, scoring two tries of their own.

Prop Martin Moffatt scored the first converted by centre Rob Brown, before Brown himself touched down minutes later.

Thornensians finished in ninth place, winning 10 of their 26 games.

Wath on Dearne were also beaten, 43-8 at Old Rishworthians, but will stay in Yorkshire Two after finishing 11th out of 14 teams.