Rugby Union: Doncaster Phoenix fail to halt their slide

Doncaster Phoenix suffered their fourth straight defeat in National Three North as they were sunk 26-7 at Kendal.

The sides started the season with equal status as respective champions of North One West and North One East.

However, Phoenix were soon behind to Kendal tries from fly-half Glenn Weightman and scrum-half James Gough, both converted by full-back Chris Park.

The visitors pulled the score back to 14-7 before half time when No 8 Adam Kettle crashed over for their only try and fly-half Jamie Lennard landed the conversion.

But Kendal underlined their superiority with two more tries, by replacement Garry Holmes and winger Zane Butler, one converted by Park.

Wheatley Hills, who are bottom of North One East, had on paper an ideal chance to score their first league win of the season when they travelled to Guisborough, who were one place and one point above them in the table.

But the game ended in a 31-10 defeat for Wheatley as Guisborough touched down five times to move them six points clear of the tailenders.

Wheatley did score a try in the first half through hooker Sam Kerry but they also shipped four tries themselves, leaving a mountain to climb in the second half.

With Guisborough a man down, prop Brad Stevenson scored Wheatley’s second try after the break to make it 24-10.

But Hills could not get their passing game going and fell further behind.