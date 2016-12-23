Rotherham Titans v Doncaster Knights: Griffiths has more options for Boxing Day derby

Doncaster Knights will field one of their strongest sides this season in their Boxing Day Championship derby against Rotherham Titans at Clifton Lane.

Not only will skipper Michael Hills finally get to make his first appearance for the season but new signing, Tongan international back-rower Jack Ram, will also be making his debut for Doncaster.

“Michael can’t wait to play,” said director of rugby Clive Griffiths.

“He would have played in the first of the two British & Irish Cup games against London Welsh had it gone ahead, but he’s had another couple of weeks training - including some full contact – under his belt.

“As you would expect given his experience, Jack has looked excellent in training.

“With us not having had a game last week it has given him a bit more time to settle in and get used to our game-plan.”

To add to the Welshman’s joy, centre Mat Clark, props Colin Quigley and Richard List, and hooker Harry Allen are also fit again.

Worcester’s Hugh Taylor is available on dual registration.

Knights go into the game, which marks the start of the second half of the league campaign, in sixth place.

They are a point behind Nottingham in fourth, and six points better off then next-to-bottom Bedford Blues.

Although some people connected with the club have been disappointed with some of the team’s performances compared to last season, Griffiths remains positive.

“We are at the halfway stage of the season having played 11 league games with another 11 to come,” he said.

“We will probably need to win five or six of those games in order to be in contention for the play-offs at the end of the season but there’s no reason why we can’t.”