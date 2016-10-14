Rotherham Titans v Doncaster Knights: B&I Cup derby won’t lack any intensity - Kenworthy

Doncaster Knights take a break from the rigours of Championship rugby this weekend as they turn their attention to the British & Irish Cup.

But with Knights facing the short trip to Clifton Lane to face Rotherham Titans, forwards' coach Glen Kenworthy isn't expecting any drop in intensity.

“It's never easy going to Clifton Lane and Rotherham are a lot more organised than they were last season , particularly up front, and Justin (Burnell) is doing a good job,” said Kenworthy.

“We beat Titans in the league here at Castle Park at the start of the season but that will count for nothing on Saturday. It's a local derby and they'll be up for it.

“But so will we. Every time a player puts on a Donny jersey they have to take the game seriously whatever the competition.”

Kenworthy admits Knights have a tough qualifying group - which also includes London Welsh and Munster A - but is hopeful of a good cup run.

“The defeat in the 2014-15 final still hurts so we not only want to do better than last season’s quarter-final, but go one better than two years ago,” he said.

Knights are likely to make changes for the game but Kenworthy says whoever plays the team will be competitive.

“There is a lot of competition for places, especially in the forwards because players are playing so well that some of last season’s regulars can’t get into the starting line-up at the moment.

“It’s never a selection headache when you’ve got strength in depth. You just pick what you think is your best team in every game taking into account how the players are playing and the opposition.”

Kenworthy accepts that the team have not fired on all cylinders this season and hinted at a slight change in tactics following a dominant second half showing at the weekend.

“When you’ve got a back division which can score a lot of tries like we have, you’ve got to give them decent ball,” he said. “But maybe in some games we need to go into a driving [maul] game a bit earlier than we have been doing.”