Rotherham Titans 12 Doncaster Knights 23: Lewis double clinches derby

Doncaster Knights won the battle of Souh Yorkshire as they earned a first league win at Clifton Lane since 2011 by beating Rotherham Titans 23-12.

It also completed a league double over their local rivals, Knights having won 25-13 at Castle Park in September

Doncaster’s Declan Cusack crashed over from close-range for the game’s first try before Tyson Lewis grabbed a double to put the Knights further in control.

The boot of Caolan Ryan had kept Rotherham just about in touch and a fourth penalty from the full-back narrowed the deficit to 20-12, but a Dougie Flockhart three pointer put the result beyond doubt once and for all.

Tians threw everything at the Knights in the closing stages but were unable to score.

The win moves Knights up to fifth in the Greene King Championship while Titans are 10th.

The teams meet again in the British and Irish Cup at Castle Park on January 21 (3pm).

Titans won the previous clash in the B&I 34-17 at home in October.

ROTHERHAM TITANS: Ryan, Wilson, Thomas, Barker, Walsh, Connon, Tesidder, Williams,Socino, Rees, Normandale, Hicks, Curry, Calladine, Grange. Reps: Graham, Huchinson, Herriott, Salmon, Tyas, A Humberstone.

DONCASTER KNIGHTS: Scanlon, Jarvism Flockhart, Clark, Lewis, Cusack, Heaney, Hislop, Hunter, John, Challinor, Young, Ramshaw, Hills, Williams. Reps: List, Bergmanas, Quigley, Taylor, Makaafi, Edgerley, S Humberstone.

Referee: Tim Wigglesworth

Attendance: 1,872.