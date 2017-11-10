Richmond v Doncaster Knights: Jack Ram returns to boost Knights

Doncaster Knights are boosted by the return of strong-running flanker Jack Ram at Richmond tonight (7.45pm).

Ram’s return, which had been delayed due to the success of his New Zealand club, bolsters a squad aiming to avoid a third successive Championship defeat.

“There is a good spirit in the camp but we’ve not just got to talk the talk we’ve got to walk the walk,” said director of rugby Clive Griffiths.

“We are expecting a far tougher game than when we played them last season.

“They were struggling to adapt to the Championship at the time after being promoted but they’ve now come to terms with the division.

“They’ve got a big pack who will drive over the line if they get the opportunity, and several exciting outside backs, so we are going to have to rise to the challenge to beat them.

“They are very gritty and they’ve got a good scrambling defence so it is going to be hard for us to break them down.

“But if we can successfully attack the areas we feel we can exploit then that will make our task that much easier.”

He added: “They will have been buoyed after watching our defeat in the televised home game against Pirates and seen us concede six tries at home.

“We’ve certainly got to be better in the collisions than we were at times against Pirates.

“Having said that, prior to that game we had the best defensive record in the league.

“We still have one of the best despite conceding 46 points.”