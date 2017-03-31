Newcastle Falcons prospect Glen Young growing up fast with Doncaster Knights

Glen Young has proved a tower of strength - especially in the lineouts - for Doncaster Knights this season.

The dual-registered 6'7" second-rower has been a regular in the Doncaster side when not required by parent club Newcastle Falcons.

“The arrangement works well for both parties,” said the former Scottish U-20 international. “I’m helping to strengthen the club’s squad at the same time as gaining some valuable game time.”

Young first joined the club at the start of last season but his chances were limited by the form of Canadian international Jon Phelan, who returned home last May.

“Jon Phelan is a tough act to follow,” he said. “He was a very good line-out operator and an important part of the team last year.

“They are certainly big boots to fill but I learned a lot from him when I was here last year, so that helped, and I’ve also benefited from working with the coaches at the club as well.

“Glen Kenworthy, in particular, is a great coach and he’s sort of on my wavelength having being a second-rower himself.

“As well as learning from the coaching staff I also learn from some of the players. There are some senior players who have been around the game a long time and they’ve got a good knowledge of the sport.”

Young, who has played several Premiership games for Falcons as well as turning out for them in both European and domestic cup games, says he has had no problems switching between clubs.

“I think the physicality is about the same level. Maybe the skills level is a bit higher at Falcons but you’d probably expect that with them being a Premiership club.

“Having said that, I certainly don’t regard at playing for Knights as a drop in standards and I enjoy being here.

“You can train all you want but I always think that there is nothing like playing games in a competitive environment, which the Championship is, to further your career at my age.”

Having avenged a defeat at Headingley in their previous game against second-placed Yorkshire Carnegie, like the rest of his team-mates Young was disappointed with the result against Cornish Pirates at the weekend.

But he is already focused on the penultimate league game against fifth-placed Jersey on Saturday week – a fixture which has taken on added significance following the weekend’s results.

“They are always tough games against Jersey, who are traditionally always strong up front,” said Owen.

“Hopefully the results of our two remaining games will go our way and we’ll retain our top four spot and qualify for the play-offs again.

“It could down to the wire but whoever makes the play-offs it’s going to be tough.”