Match report: Munster A 24 Doncaster Knights 16

Munster A will fancy their chances of going all the way in this season’s British and Irish Cup after completing a Pool 2 double over Doncaster Knights at Bandon last night.

The unbeaten Irish side beat a much-changed Knights outfit 24-16 to leave the South Yorkshire side propping up the group.

The Knights, as they had done in the 28-12 defeat at Castle Park six days earlier, started well and took a deserved lead with a seventh-minute penalty by Dougie Flockhart.

The Scot was also on target at the end of the first quarter after fly-half Te Toma had levelled the scores.

Munster got well on top in the second quarter and but for good work by the likes of wing Tyson Lewis and full-back Sean Scanlon, would have taken the lead earlier than they did.

Munster finally saw their pressure rewarded on 32 minutes when wing Stephen Fitzgerald ducked under a defender to score in the corner for a try converted from touch by Toma.

Fitzgerald went close to a second try after latching on a loose pass by centre Andy Bulumakau. Will Owen then came to Knights’ rescue in the next attack.

Munster were not to be denied, however, and skipper Cian Bohane burst over from close range to claim a second converted try in stoppage time to earn his side a 17-9 interval lead.

Flockhart lifted spirits with a third penalty on 53 minutes and Knights twice went close to a try before a 78th minute touchdown by John Poland effectively dashed hopes of a result.

Knights had the last word when replacement Sam Edgerley cashed in on good work by Bulumakau and Simon Humberstone to score a last-minute converted try.

The Knights host Rotherham Titans next week in their final group game.