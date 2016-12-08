London Welsh v Doncaster Knights B&I Cup fixture postponed

Doncaster Knights will have a blank weekend after their British & Irish Cup fixture at London Welsh was postponed.

Welsh announced on Thursday that they are to enter voluntary liquidation.

Immediately there were fears that the Exiles would not be able to provide the necessary insurance cover for their players to play this weekend.

Welsh confirmed in a statement on Thursday that Saturday’s game would not go ahead.

“The Club is seeking to rearrange the fixture for February and will advise in due course,” they added.

Knights are scheduled to host Welsh in the return B&I Cup fixture on December 17.

Knights said on their website: “Looking further ahead to Doncaster Knights home match game on Saturday 17th December, we are determined that the Knights will play a match at Castle Park that day and that the Club’s Christmas match day party will go ahead come what may.

“If at all possible the match will be against London Welsh within the B&I Cup format.

“If that is not possible, we have another team waiting in the wings to provide the Knights with very worthwhile opposition ahead of the Boxing Day clash against Rotherham Titans.”

Travelling fans that have pre-purchased tickets for this weekend’s game can contact the London Welsh office on 0208 9402368 for a full refund.