Latu Makaafi hoping Doncaster Knights can reach second play-off final

Fans' favourite Latu Makaafi is in no hurry for his love affair with Doncaster Knights to come to an end and is hoping victory over London Irish will extend his time at the South Yorkshire club by another couple of weeks.

“This is home and I love it here,” he said ahead of Sunday's Championship play-off semi-final first-leg tie at Castle Park.

“Castle Park is a great place to play and the spectators really get behind the team.”

The long-serving and ever-smiling Makaafi announced that he would be moving on at the end of the season earlier this year.

“I’m joining (National League One) Coventry because I have to plan for my future when I finish playing," he said.

Little had been seen of Makaafi in recent weeks prior to him being included on the bench against London Irish a fortnight ago after Jack Ram was ruled out.

“Clive (Griffiths) told me when I said that I was joining Coventry that he would give preference to the players who were going to be here next season,” said Makaafi.

“Whoever has played in my position this season has played really well so it was hard to get back in.

“It’s been an amazing time and to reach the play-off final last season was a great achievement for everyone at the club as has making the play-offs again this year.

“But Doncaster Knights is still Doncaster Knights. It hasn’t changed despite its success and it’s still a very friendly club.”

Makaafi played a pivotal role in last season's success when scoring over 20 tries and would love the chance to add to his more modest tally for this season on Sunday.