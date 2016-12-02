Jersey v Doncaster Knights: Travel sick Knights seek relief at crisis-hit Reds

Doncaster Knights will be aiming to avoid a fourth successive away defeat at Jersey tomorrow (2.30pm) as the Championship campaign hits the halfway stage.

Knights, who dropped out of the top four this week, have won only once on the road in all competitions this season

But their problems don’t come close to comparing with those affecting the Reds. They face an uncertain future at Championship level after being forced to sell their St Peter ground, which they are currently leasing back, for £1.5m in order to meet crippling debts.

They also find themselves second bottom following a run of seven defeats in their last eight league games.

They have been badly hit by injuries but have managed to bring in several players on loan over the last couple of weeks.

Speedy centre Guy Armitage, who was outstanding playing for London Welsh at Castle Park last season, made his debut on loan from Wasps in last weekend’s spirited showing against London Irish at the Madejski Stadium where they scored four tries.

The two sides met twice at St Peter last season with both the league and B&I Cup game being drawn.

Although the Islanders are not the force they were up front last season following the departure of highly-rated forwards coach Steve Boden last summer, Knights forwards coach Glen Kenworthy still expects a tough battle.

“It’s never easy going over there and the weather can play a big part,” he said.

“Obviously it’s a game we can win but we’ve got to convert our chances and use our head more than we’ve been doing. We know the effort will always be there.”