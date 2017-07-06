Girls rugby: Doncaster Demons youngsters have a ball at Twickenham

Doncaster Demons’

Under 18s squad have turned their attention to preparations for the new season after a surprise trip to England Rugby’s Headquarters.

And the Castle Park club are keen to get more girls involved in playing rugby.

The team recently took part in a Sevens tournament at Twickenham where they won three out of seven games against semi-professional sides from around the country.

Coach Paul David said: “It was a surprise but welcome invite to Rugby HQ but the Doncaster Demons girls were up for the challenge.

“The invite came from England Rugby after hosting a successful O2 touch rugby campaign in the spring of this year.

“Touch rugby is sponsored by O2 and aims to involve anyone that would like to be more active.

“The focus is a non-contact game in a friendly environment and Doncaster Demons have promoted this with fantastic results over the spring.

“Anyone is welcome, in particular any ladies or girls that want to try out rugby in a fun and welcoming way.”

He added: “The squad were all excited to play at Twickenham and throughout the day the other teams involved commented on how well the Doncaster Demons girls were competing.

“It was a great day for rugby and in particular for Doncaster Demons who are preparing for the season ahead.

“Pre-season training starts on Thursday July 6 starting at 6pm on Toppies Field (by The Sportsman, Armthorpe).

“All are girls are welcome, aged from 11 up to 18.”

Lisa Davies, Doncaster RUFC’s community rugby coach, added: “Rugby is more than just a sport, it is a way of life with core values of respect, discipline, sportsmanship, teamwork and above all enjoyment.”

For more information contact Lisa on 01302 831388 option 3 or email info@doncasterdemons.co.uk.