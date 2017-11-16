Doncaster Phoenix 42 Lichfield 33

Doncaster Phoenix continued their recent good form in the Midlands Premier with another bonus point victory (42-33) over Lichfield at Castle Park on Saturday.

Phoenix dominated the opening ten minutes and it was against the run of play when Lichfield opened the scoring with their first spell of meaningful possession.

After making a break, the visitors recycled the ball and when it was spun wide Phoenix winger Will Burden cynically slapped the pass down to prevent an almost certain try – an action which resulted in a yellow card.

From the resulting penalty Lichfield touched down under the posts. With No 8 Martin Brink also being show the yellow card the hosts were down to 13 men for the next ten minutes.

Lichfield made the most of their numerical advantage to double their lead shortly afterwards following a blistering run by their right winger.

Once restored to their full compliment Doncaster showed their attacking ability in a devastating ten-minute spell.

Scrum half Sam Pocklington went over in the corner after a break by Jay Robinson, prior to Seva Bulumakau scoring the try of the day.

Flanker Sam Jones - on his return from first team duty with Doncaster Knights - took the ball up to halfway before a couple of neat offloads gave Bulumakau the ball and he did the rest, stepping inside several defenders before outpacing the covering full-back and scrum-half to go over in the corner.

Fly-half Sam Brooke made a break from the resulting kick-off and fed Pocklington for his second of the afternoon. Bulumakau also grabbed his second immediately from the next restart.

Jones got in on the act two minutes later after exchanging passes with Bulumakau to take the score out to 29-14.

The visitors gave themselves hope of a second half revival when they scored on the whistle following a well-worked lineout move to cut the half time deficit to eight points.

Bulumakau completed his hat trick five minutes into the second half, before Lichfield scored their bonus point try after a quick tap on the 5m line was spun out wide for their impressive winger to go over in the corner.

Phoenix’s final try of the day came shortly afterwards, a strong run by Jones was finished off by full-back James Wright to make it 39-28.

Lichfield put themselves within striking distance with a fifth try. Phoenix nerves were calmed, however, with a penalty on full time by wing Burden.

Wheatley Hills continue to struggle in Yorkshire One and find themselves second bottom following their 30-24 home defeat at the hands of Bradford Salem.