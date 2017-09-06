Doncaster Knights: ‘We could be catching Rotherham Titans at a good time’ - Colin Quigley

Doncaster Knights prop Colin Quigley is just one of a number of former Rotherham players set to face their old club in Saturday’s Championship derby at Castle Park.

But few, if anyone, will be relishing the eagerly-awaited game more than Quigley - a fans' favourite at both clubs.

“The games against Rotherham are always the first I look out for when the fixtures come out,” he said.

“I was there (at Rotherham) for three years and I had a good relationship with the fans.

“I’ve had have a drink with them after the games since I’ve been at Doncaster and they enjoy their rugby.

“I also still go to watch Rotherham at home when we are playing on different days.”

Knights completed a league double over their nearest neighbours last season and only the fact that there was no relegation following the demise of London Welsh saved Titans from the drop after finishing bottom.

“They had a lot of problems with injuries last season and if you don’t have a big squad, as is the case with a lot of Championship clubs, you are going to struggle,” he said.

“Although Knights is obviously my priority now, I was pleased they stayed up.”

Looking ahead to Saturday’s game Quigley said: “They’ve made a lot of changes – we’ve signed several of last season’s side – and they’ve got a new coach and director of rugby.

“It may take them a few games to gel, and we could be catching them at a good time, but I think they’ll be stronger than last season.

“I think they’ll be a threat at the set-pieces and I think they’ll look to play a bit as well.

“Even though they lost on Sunday I’m expecting it to be tough because when it’s a derby everyone seems to get up for it a bit more.

“With us having to go to Jersey last Saturday, and games against such as Rotherham, Yorkshire Carnegie and Nottingham, it’s a tough first month of the season.

“It would set us up well were we to pick up a second successive win.

“It was a good win in Jersey because it is always a good test for the forwards. They were a well-drilled team and have a good driving maul and are strong in the scrum.”

Like everyone else at Castle Park, Quigley is disappointed the play-offs have been axed.

“They gave you something to aim for and we enjoyed being involved in the last two years,” he said.

“We’ve established ourselves as a top four side and we'll be aiming to finish in the top four again and trying to finish top.

“Obviously we face tough competition from the likes of Bristol and Ealing,”