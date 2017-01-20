Doncaster Knights v Rotherham Titans: Griffiths hoping to regain momentum in B&I Cup derby

Doncaster Knights bring down the curtain on their ill-fated B&I Cup Pool 2 campaign against Rotherham Titans at Castle Park tomorrow (2pm).

Due to the fact that neither side, who boast just one win between them in the competition, can qualify for the knock-out stages, tomorrow’s game is a dead rubber.

But Knights boss Clive Griffiths insists that his charges will not be merely going through the motions – not least because it is a derby and local bragging rights are up for grabs.

“There are no easy games in derby games as I know from my own playing career,” said the former dual-code international.

Griffiths used the back-to-back games against Munster A to give some of his regulars a break and also to give much-needed game time to other members of his squad, but will pick from strength this weekend.

“We ended last year with successive Championship wins which took us up to third in the table and we had hoped to maintain our momentum in the B&I Cup,” said the Welshman.

“But we lost both games against a very good Munster A team, though there was nothing between the teams over there last Friday, so we need to get our house in order and I’ll be fielding a very strong side against Rotherham.

“I’m not so much bothered about avenging the defeat at Clifton Lane as it will count for nothing. It is all about going down to Bedford in the league next week with a win under our belts and having played well.”

Griffiths expects the visitors, who haven’t played since New Year’s Day, to be champing at the bit.

He also warned: “They are a far better side than their league position suggests.”