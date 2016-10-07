Doncaster Knights v Nottingham: Knights go in search of home comfort

Doncaster Knights will be looking to complete a hat trick of early season wins at Castle Park when entertaining Nottingham this weekend.

With the club's away record to date patchy to say the least it is vital that Knights live up to their pre-season target of making Castle Park a fortress.

Although the Green and Whites have made a mixed start to the campaign under new head coach Ian Costello, their win in Jersey in their last away game and the fact they lost by

just two points at Yorkshire Carnegie will ensure they will be treated with the utmost respect.

“I'm sure they'll be up for it but as others have said there are no easy games at this level,” said scrum-half Michael Heaney, who has captained the side on several occasions this season.

“We've won both previous home games and although I never felt we'd lose against Rotherham in our first home game we let Bedford in for a couple of soft tries from our perspective and we had to come from behind late on to beat them.

“It was a good to pick up three wins in the opening month after losing our first game.

“Having said that we aren't playing as consistently well as last season and we've not produced the perfect 80 minute performance yet but it's early doors and we are still gelling as a team.

“We've lost some players from last season but we've still got a very talented back division as well as some very good players up front who like to carry the ball.

“We've also got a lot of competition for places across the team (when everyone is fit) and that includes half-back.

“Simon (Humberstone) and Sam (Edgerley) missed a lot of last season through injury and are putting both Declan (Cusack) and myself under pressure which is good for the team.

“When we are all fit it means the coaching staff can bring on whichever two of us is on the bench for the last 20 minutes or so and hopefully make an impact.”