Doncaster Knights: Tonga star Jack Ram signs new deal at Castle Park

Tonga international Jack Ram has signed a new one-yeal deal at Doncaster Knights.

The 30-year-old flanker has made a big impression at Castle Park since arriving in December - so much so that he picked up the club’s Players’ Player of the Season award on Friday.

Director of rugby Clive Griffiths told Knights’ official website: “Jack has proved to be an outstanding acquisition for us since arriving in late 2016, he has continued the terrific form he showed on international duty for Tonga in November.

“We knew his pedigree when he arrived having featured in a World Cup and in Super Rugby for Auckland but he has adapted seamlessly to playing over here and hit the ground running.

“It is a big capture to have re-secured Jack’s services for 2017/18 and I am delighted to bring him back on board and continue the development of the team ahead of next season.”

Ram missed the last game of the regular season through injury. He is rated 70/30 by Griffiths to feature against London Irish in the play-off semi-final first leg at Castle Park on Sunday.