Doncaster Knights set for Sky-televised clash with Cornish Pirates

Doncaster Knights are hoping for a bumper crowd for Sunday’s Sky-televised Championship clash at home to Cornish Pirates (2pm).

Knights last week announced a special offer which has seen entry prices at Castle Park slashed to just £1 for this weekend’s game.

Fans must buy their tickets online by midnight tonight to take advantage of the one-off deal.

Knights held on to fourth spot despite losing 24-6 at Yorkshire Carnegie on Friday night.

They face a Cornish Pirates side currently lying eighth in the table - but victory for the Pirates could see them leapfrog Doncaster in the standings.

Just six points separate Knights and 11th placed London Scottish.

For more information about the £1 ticket deal visit www.drfc.co.uk.