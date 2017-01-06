Doncaster Knights: Record-breaker Dougie Flockhart focused on team goals

Record breaker Dougie Flockhart is putting team goals ahead of personal milestones.

The long serving Scot became Doncaster Knights’ all-time leading points scorer last weekend when his 14-point haul in the win over Richmond took him to 1,032 in total, surpassing Rob Liley’s long-standing record.

“It was brilliant and it’s a great honour,” said Flockhart this week.

“I heard Rob was an amazing player and obviously captain back in the day so it’s an honour to be compared to him.

“I’ve got a few more targets to go for now but I try and keep them quite personal.

“Clive [Griffiths] came running up to me on Friday to tell me that I had four points to go [to break the record], which is always good just before the game!

“But I don’t think any of these personal milestones really matter unless the team performs well and unless we get something out of this season. That’s the main focus now.”

Knights host Munster A in the B&I Cup tomorrow and Flockhart can feel things coming together.

He said: “It was a very clinical performance [against Richmond] and we’ve come on a lot over the last few months. It was a much better performance that what we have been doing. I think we’re really starting to show now what we’re all about.”