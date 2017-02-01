Doncaster Knights: Reaching play-offs ‘would be more of an achievement than last year’ - Griffiths

Clive Griffiths is confident that third-placed Doncaster Knights can hang on to their top four Championship spot during their testing run-in.

Knights recorded their third straight league win with an impressive 40-22 triumph at Bedford at the weekend.

“If we can win four of our remaining seven games, and pick up a few bonus points along the way, then I think we’ll be in the play-offs again,” said the club’s director of rugby.

“It would be terrific to finish in the top four again this season and probably more of an achievement than last year with all the disruption we’ve had.”

Although Knights will continue to battle to repeat last season’s second place finish, the Welshman is adopting a realistic stance.

“I think the top two places are settled,” said Griffiths who, given a choice, admitted he would prefer to avoid leaders London Irish in the semi-finals.

“That’s no disrespect to Carnegie because they are a different animal to what they were last season,” he said. “But it doesn’t really matter where we finish in the top four to be honest, because if we play well we can give Irish a run for their money.”