Doncaster Knights prepare to renew acquaintances with Newcastle Falcons

Doncaster Knights will complete their pre-season campaign with a home game against Premiership outfit Newcastle Falcons at Castle Park on Saturday.

The return game against Falcons, who beat Knights 31-8 at Kingston Park less than a fortnight ago, is the first to be played on the club’s new pitch which has been levelled and had new drainage installed.

The club’s penultimate warm-up game against Loughborough Students was played at Thornensians’ Coulman Road ground in order to give Castle Park ground staff more time to work on the pitch.

Reflecting on the game, forwards coach Glen Kenworthy said: “It was a good test for us. The Loughborough players were flying into the ruck, but even though we weren’t at our best we still came in 24-14 having scored four tries against two and then got well on top in the second.

“We were down to the bare bones in the back division and we also lost Dougie Flockhart in the first half.

“Young centre Will Burden had to step in for us and he did a hell of a job to play the full game.

“Sam Jones is another academy player to catch the eye. He was superb at Newcastle and he scored a good try against Loughborough.

“Academy coach Ant Posa is doing a good job bringing players through and long may it continue.”

Whilst the club’s supporters are eagerly looking ahead to the opening games in the Championship next month, Kenworthy is taking it one game at a time.

“All I’ve been concentrating on this week is the Newcastle game,” said the New Zealander.

“We are still undecided in a few positions so there will be some shirts up for grabs for our opening league game at Jersey on Saturday.

“The new forwards we’ve brought in, who we feel will do a good job for us going forward, are still trying to find their feet. They’ve got some big shoes to fill. We’ve been spoilt for choice in the forwards in the last four years – even that year we went down.

“The forwards who have been with us during that period are still the back-bone of the pack. They may be getting older but they are still good players.”