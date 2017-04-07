Doncaster Knights: Play-off race could go right to the wire - Griffiths

Doncaster Knights director of rugby Clive Griffiths says the race for the Championship play-offs could go down to the last kick of the last game.

Knights must beat an in-form Jersey side - one that has won their last ten games in all competitions - at Castle Park tomorrow to keep their fate in their own hands.

The Islanders would leapfrog Knights into fourth spot with only one game remaining were they to continue their winning run.

Sixth-placed Cornish Pirates are also still in the play-off hunt, while Doncaster know they face a tough conclusion to the regular season against league leaders London Irish at Castle Park a week tomorrow.

“There shouldn’t be any shortage of motivation,” said Griffiths.

“Both of these games are at home. If they had been away it would’ve been very tricky then.

“But we know what we need to do.

“We know what the other teams are capable of.

“But there’s always twists and turns at this stage of the season and it could go down to the last minute of the last game, such is the Championship these days.”

He added: “The boys are still hurting from the defeat at Cornish Pirates.

“We’ve got to take that on the chin, they’ve been smarting since then and they’ll be raring to go this weekend.

“I hope we get a good crowd and they really get behind the boys like they normally do.

“We want to finish the season on a high, we don’t want to finish on a low.

“We’ve played some really good stuff this season amidst a lot of adversity but we’ve come through a great test and now we’ve got a great opportunity over the next two games to get into those play-offs again.”